Taapsee Pannu ADMITS To Being In A Relationship: Have Kissed A Lot Of Frogs Before Meeting My Prince

The love lives of Bollywood celebrities garner a lot of attention, as fans are always curious to know who is dating whom. Recently, we got to know that actresses Kalki Koechlin, and Huma Qureshi are in relationships, through their social media profile. Mission Mangal actress Taapsee Pannu is the latest celeb to admit to being in a relationship. She said that she will marry the person only when she is ready to have babies. Read on!

Taapsee Pannu and her sister Shagun Pannu were in conversation with Pinkvilla, when the former admitted to dating someone, but she did not name the person. She said, "I'm not married and people who are genuinely interested in my life not just to make gossip columns about it, know about it. Whoever is the person in my life is not into the profession where people are more curious about him. He is not an actor or a cricketer. He's not even from here around."

Shagun quipped, "Now, she may have got lucky. Taapsee must thank me because it was because of me that she met him. Honestly, apart from him and another guy who I liked, but I don't know where from Taapsee finds these weird guys. First of all, they are so ugly."

Taapsee added that she has "kissed a lot of frogs before meeting my prince."

When asked if the two sisters discuss marriage with their family, they said they do but the conversation keeps shifting.

Taapsee also revealed when she would like to get married and what kind of wedding she would like to have."I will get married only when I want to have babies. I want to have kids out of wedlock. I don't want an elaborate wedding either. It will be one long day with close friends and family. This multiple day thing is too tiring."

On the work front, Taapsee was last seen in the multi-starrer, Mission Mangal. She will next be seen in Anurag Kashyap's co-production, Saand Ki Aankh, starring alongside Bhumi Pednekar. The film is directed by Tushar Hiranandani and is set to release on October 25.

