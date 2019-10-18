Taapsee Pannu & Bhumi Pednekar Shut Up A Troll Trying To Create A Tiff Between Them & Akshay Kumar

Two powerhouse of talent, Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar, are currently gearing up for their forthcoming release, Saand Ki Aankh, which is a true story of two octogenarians Chandro Tomar and Prakashi Tomar of Johri village in Uttar Pradesh. The duo is among the world's oldest sharpshooters and the winners of several national championships. In the film, Bhumi Pednekar will be seen as Chandro Tomar, while Taapsee Pannu will portray the role of Prakashi Tomar.

While promoting the film, Bhumi and Taapsee reacted to a mean tweet of a troll, who tried to create a tiff between them and Akshay Kumar as the latter's film, Housefull 4, will be clashing with Saand Ki Aankh at the box office.

Bhumi and Taapsee said, "We agree that Akshay Kumar is the baap of action and comedy. He is an inspiration and both of us really look up to him. We're not at all in the zone to compete with him. We're supporters and it's vice-versa. It's a very nice and happy family we all are. He was the first one to actually video call us after he saw the trailer of the film and it's so sweet of him to do that. Even till now, he's looking forward to the film (Saand Ki Aankh) and we're loking forward to Housefull 4." (sic)

I Like Heroines Who Are Hari Bhari: Akshay Kumar Gets Slammed For Objectification; Sonakshi Reacts

They further added, "Even he says that there are only limited number of weeks that we have, the idea is either you come with a big film or gets sandwiched between 2 big films." (sic)

Saand Ki Aankh is helmed by a debutant director Tushar Hiranandani and is all set to hit the theatres on October 25, 2019.