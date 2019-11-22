Taapsee Pannu Calls Vicky Kaushal & Jacqueline Fernandez Worst Co-stars: Here’s Why!

Tapsee Pannu, the talented actress has already made a mark in the movie industry with some memorable films and performances. Another quality which makes the actress different from her contemporaries is her outspoken nature. Taapsee has always garnered attention with her frankness in the interviews, and has never shied away from speaking her mind.

In the recent episode of the famous chat show, No Filter Neha, hosted by actress Neha Dhupia, Taapsee went on to make some interesting remarks about her co-stars. The actress revealed that Vicky Kaushal and Jacqueline Fernandez are the worst co-stars she has ever worked with, much to the shock of the audiences and media.

But unlike we expected, Taapsee made such a statement on a rather positive note. According to the actress, her Manmarziyaan co-star Vicky Kaushal gave her a tough competition when it came to the performance. Vicky's exceptional acting skills made Taapsee so conscious during filming and the actress even openly said that to him.

Jacqueline Fernandez, on the other hand, made Taapsee conscious of her hotness quotient during the filming of Judwaa 2. The actress revealed that she had to struggle really hard to match up to Jacqueline's screen presence in the movie, as she looked simply hot and stunning. Taapsee also revealed how she envied the 'Kick' girl for her hot body, in the chat show.

Taapsee was last seen in the biographical movie Saand Ki Aankh, in which she appeared alongside Bhumi Pednekar. The film opened to positive responses and Taapsee was widely praised for her performance. The talented actress will next be seen in the upcoming RSVP production Rashmi Rocket, in which she plays a woman who aspires to become a sprinter. Taapsee recently wrapped up the filming of yet another upcoming project Thappad, directed by Anubhav Sinha.

