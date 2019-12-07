Taapsee Pannu Clarifies Her Comment On Harshvardhan Kapoor: 'I Told Him It Wasn't A Personal Dig'
Taapsee Pannu is one of the few Bollywood actresses who doesn't mince her words and is known for her strong opinions. Recently, the 'Saand Ki Aankh' star stirred up a controversy when she made a statement on a chat show that Harshvardhan Kapoor wouldn't have a got a second film if he was not the son of Anil Kapoor.
At the India Today conclave when Taapsee was quizzed about the same, the actress opened up about her comment and clarified that it wasn't a dig at him.
Taapsee Pannu Reacts To Harshvardhan Kapoor Controversy
The actress said, "On a show, I was asked about the actor who wouldn't have been in the industry because of their parents. I said most of them. The host, however, wanted one name."
Taapsee Says She Texted Harshvardhan & Told Him This Thing
The 'Naam Shabana' girl further revealed, "I don't know Harshvardhan personally but after that comment, we exchanged a few messages. In those messages, I explained to him that I am not taking a personal dig at you. I am just saying that if I was in your position, I wouldn't have gotten the second chance. It's a regular fact."
The Actress Says She Takes All Her Decisions Fearlessly
"I don't deny the fact that they have their fears too. They have a name to live up to. I take all my decisions fearlessly. They have to match up to their family. But we don't get equal footing in terms of opportunities. It takes many hits for us to prove ourselves," further added Taapsee.
Taapsee's Struggling Days In Bollywood
Earlier this year in an interview with Pinkvilla, the actress had opened up about braving insults from casting directors and agencies to being treated differently than a star kid. "Here, I have seen a lot. I have been to award shows where I have been made to sit on the sixth row because they felt I wasn't worthy of the front row," the actress told the portal.
Speaking about work, Taapsee has some interesting films lined up next which includes Anubhav Sinha's 'Thappad', a supernatural thriller with Anurag Kashyap, Akarsh Khurrana's 'Rashmi Rocket' and Mithali Raj biopic titled 'Shabaash Mithu'.
Taapsee Pannu's Biopic On Mithali Raj Titled 'Shabaash Mithu'
Taapsee Pannu's Witty Dig At Kangana Ranaut-Rangoli Chandel: 'Both Of Them Really Love Me'