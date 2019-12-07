Taapsee Pannu Clarifies Her Comment On Harshvardhan Kapoor: I Told Him It Wasn't A Personal Dig

Taapsee Pannu Reacts To Harshvardhan Kapoor Controversy

The actress said, "On a show, I was asked about the actor who wouldn't have been in the industry because of their parents. I said most of them. The host, however, wanted one name."

Taapsee Says She Texted Harshvardhan & Told Him This Thing

The 'Naam Shabana' girl further revealed, "I don't know Harshvardhan personally but after that comment, we exchanged a few messages. In those messages, I explained to him that I am not taking a personal dig at you. I am just saying that if I was in your position, I wouldn't have gotten the second chance. It's a regular fact."

The Actress Says She Takes All Her Decisions Fearlessly

"I don't deny the fact that they have their fears too. They have a name to live up to. I take all my decisions fearlessly. They have to match up to their family. But we don't get equal footing in terms of opportunities. It takes many hits for us to prove ourselves," further added Taapsee.

Taapsee's Struggling Days In Bollywood

Earlier this year in an interview with Pinkvilla, the actress had opened up about braving insults from casting directors and agencies to being treated differently than a star kid. "Here, I have seen a lot. I have been to award shows where I have been made to sit on the sixth row because they felt I wasn't worthy of the front row," the actress told the portal.