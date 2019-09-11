Taapsee Pannu Denies Playing Amrita Pritam's Role In Thappad

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu is joining hands with Anubhav Sinha once again for their forthcoming film titled, 'Thappad'. Shooting for the film started recently, and the director had earlier shared that the film will be released on March 6, 2020.

Taapsee Pannu took to Instagram and shared a behind the scenes picture from the sets of the film. Along with the photo, Taapsee mentioned a quote of Amrita Pritam, which stated, men who deny power of women, deny their own subconscious. She wrote, "When a man denies the power of women, he is denying his own subconscious" - Amrita Pritam. Moving from one Amrita to the other..... Main tenu pher milangi.... in theatres from 6th of March 2020."

It was misinterpreted that she would be playing the role of Amrita Pritam in the movie after she quoted the picture with the author's quote. However, Taapsee declined the claims and stated that she was not playing the role of the author in the film.

In an interview to IANS, the actor cleared the air saying, "It's sad that people think I will write such a cryptic post if I am portraying that magnificent character on screen. So, sadly but honestly, the truth is Amrita is the name of my character in Anubhav Sinha's film Thappad and since her name has a certain connect with Amrita Pritam I used a quote that's written by her but reflects in my character Amrita's life in Anubhav Sir's film."

In the picture, the Pink actor can be seen with a pastel pink colour Punjabi salwar suit, and she looked lost in her own world of literature. It is being said that since 'Thappad' is a women-oriented film, the makers have decided to release the film around women's day next year.

Meanwhile, the motion poster of Taapsee's Rashmi Rocket was released recently, in which she will be playing the role of Rashmi. Produced by Ronnie Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP Movies, the movie will be directed by Akarsh Khuranna.

Taapsee has also finished shooting the sports biopic, Saand Ki Aankh, in which she will play the role of Chandro Tomar and Bhumi Pednekar has essayed the role of Prakashi Tomar. They are the world's oldest sharpshooters.