Taapsee Pannu Disheartened After Being Dropped Out Of Pati, Patni Aur Woh Remake Without Notice

They Narrated The Script & I Even Said Yes To It, Says Taapsee Pannu

"I was at the narration in November, in the presence of Juno and Abhay (Chopra, the film's producers). I liked the script and gave it the go-ahead. I was asked to clear my schedule and I complied. Only the clauses remained to be negotiated. But they suddenly vanished," said Taapsee Pannu to HT.

Even The Director Has No Idea Why I Wasn't Selected!

"Poor Mudassar (director) also hasn't been given a reason for it. He was just asked to ‘take someone else'. When I tried to confront the producers, I wasn't given a proper reason. As much as I have been trying to get some clarity on the matter, they have been putting the conversation off, which is very weird."

I Even Moved My Dates For The Movie!

"I just wish I had known this a little earlier because I would have cleared my schedule (for some other project). I had taken away dates from another film to accommodate the remake. I did it because I was keen on doing the film as Mudassar has contemporised the original story," said Taapsee Pannu.

I Deserve An Answer, This Is So Disheartening!

"I assumed that I was the first choice since the director narrated the script to me first. After moving my dates, I think it would have been better if I was informed about the development instead of finding out about it from others. I deserve an answer. This is disheartening. I wish such a thing never happens to another actor," Taapsee Pannu summed it up.

The Producers Of Pati, Patni Aur Woh Remake Speak Up!

"When a script is locked, every director or producer approaches actors for the casting of the film, it is a basic protocol followed by almost all filmmakers. Similarly, for our upcoming project - Pati Patni Aur Woh, we reached out to many actors, who we thought could be our potential protagonists in the film."

We Did Not Make Any Commitment To Taapsee Pannu!

"The versatile actress Taapsee Pannu was one of the many actresses we had approached for one of the leading ladies in the film. However, we as Producers have never made any commitment to her. We would like to clarify that our casting was purely done on the basis of who suited the characters to the tee."

We Will Soon Announce The Starcast Of Pati, Patni Aur Woh Remake

"Tapasee is an extremely talented actress and we would love to work with her in future. We will soon make the official announcement for the final cast of Pati Patni Aur Woh," the producers summed it up in the statement.