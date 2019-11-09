Taapsee Pannu, Farhan Akhtar & Other B-town Celebs React To Ayodhya Verdict

The Supreme Court of India delivered its verdict on the Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi case today. According to the court's verdict, the disputed land will be handed over for the construction of Ram temple and an alternative 5-acre land will be provided to Sunni Waqf Board. The verdict was announced by a 5-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi.

As soon as the verdict was delivered, several Bollywood celebrities took to their Twitter handles to urge their fans, followers and fellow countrymen to respect the Supreme Court's decision and maintain peace for a better tomorrow. Here's what some of them had to say.

Taapsee Pannu wrote, "#AYODHYAVERDICT hail Supreme Court! Let the needful be done. Now moving towards working on issues that will help our nation become the BEST place to LIVE in." (sic)

"Humble request to all concerned, please respect the Supreme Court verdict on #AyodhyaCase today. Accept it with grace if it goes for you or against you. Our country needs to move on from this as one people. Jai Hind," posted Farhan Akhtar.

Huma Qureshi's tweet read, "My dear Indians, please respect the Supreme Court verdict on #AyodhyaCase today. We all need to heal together and move on from this as one nation !!" (sic)

'Aligarh' director Hansal Mehta took to his Twitter page and wrote, "Waqt lagta hai, par ho jaata hai. The Supreme Court has delivered it's verdict on a longstanding dispute over land title. Respect the law, accept the verdict and ignore those who will try to gain political capital or TRPs from this. It really is time to move on." (sic)

Kangana Ranaut said in an official statement issued by her team, "The supreme court judgement on #AYODHYAVERDICT shows how all of us can coexist peacefully. This is the beauty of our great country, and I urge everyone to rejoice in the fact that we define 'Unity in diversity' : #KanganaRanaut." (sic)