Taapsee Pannu Has This To Say About Kangana Ranaut Rejecting Saand Ki Aankh!

Are You Listening Kangana?

The actress told The Times of India, "The makers must have gone to Kangana for this role; actually, they went to half the industry as they received bizarre reasons (from actresses who turned down the project)."

It Was Taapsee Pannu Who Reached Out To The Makers To Cast Her

She further revealed, "As far as I am concerned, the makers never approached me. When I got to know that such a film was being planned, I personally reached out to them. I have no shame in admitting that. I told them that I wanted to do it. Meanwhile, it took us two years to find the parallel female lead."

Taapsee Reacts To The Debate About Casting Young Actors In Older Roles

"Taapsee and Bhumi are not 60 years old, agreed, but then what is an actor's job? If I have to portray myself on-screen in every film then I should stop calling myself an actor. I should just be a Taapsee Pannu in every film," the daily quoted the actress as saying.

The Actress Says It's Her Job To Transform Herself In Every Film

Explaining further, she added, "That way, the role of every 30-year-old Delhi girl or a sardarni, should be played by me. If I am an actor, then it is my job to transform myself in every film. Therefore, I feel it is a completely stupid debate that is going on. I feel sad when it comes from other actors. Frankly speaking, it is a role that you can kill for. I am happy I did it."