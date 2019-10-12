    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts

    Just In

    Must Watch

    Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Taapsee Pannu Has This To Say About Kangana Ranaut Rejecting Saand Ki Aankh!

      By
      |

      Sometime back, Rangoli Chandel had slammed the makers of 'Saand Ki Aankh' in a series of tweets. She had even claimed that her sister Kangana Ranaut was offered this film, but she turned it down to fight sexism and ageism.

      Recently when Taapsee Pannu was asked if she knew that Kangana was approached for 'Saand Ki Aankh', here's what the actress said.

      Are You Listening Kangana?

      Are You Listening Kangana?

      The actress told The Times of India, "The makers must have gone to Kangana for this role; actually, they went to half the industry as they received bizarre reasons (from actresses who turned down the project)."

      It Was Taapsee Pannu Who Reached Out To The Makers To Cast Her

      It Was Taapsee Pannu Who Reached Out To The Makers To Cast Her

      She further revealed, "As far as I am concerned, the makers never approached me. When I got to know that such a film was being planned, I personally reached out to them. I have no shame in admitting that. I told them that I wanted to do it. Meanwhile, it took us two years to find the parallel female lead."

      Taapsee Reacts To The Debate About Casting Young Actors In Older Roles

      Taapsee Reacts To The Debate About Casting Young Actors In Older Roles

      "Taapsee and Bhumi are not 60 years old, agreed, but then what is an actor's job? If I have to portray myself on-screen in every film then I should stop calling myself an actor. I should just be a Taapsee Pannu in every film," the daily quoted the actress as saying.

      The Actress Says It's Her Job To Transform Herself In Every Film

      The Actress Says It's Her Job To Transform Herself In Every Film

      Explaining further, she added, "That way, the role of every 30-year-old Delhi girl or a sardarni, should be played by me. If I am an actor, then it is my job to transform myself in every film. Therefore, I feel it is a completely stupid debate that is going on. I feel sad when it comes from other actors. Frankly speaking, it is a role that you can kill for. I am happy I did it."

      Helmed by Tushar Hiranandani, 'Saand Ki Aankh' also stars Bhumi Pednekar, Prakash Jha and Vineet Singh. The film is slated to release on October 25, 2019.

      Taapsee Pannu Shops In Foreign Countries To Get 'Me Time'

      More TAAPSEE PANNU News

      Go to : Photos
      Go to : Videos

      Go to : Wallpapers
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue