English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Taapsee Pannu On Menstrual Awareness: Having Periods Is Common To Meghan Markle, Me & Other Women

    By
    |

    Taapsee Pannu is one of those celebrities who is very socially aware, and uses her position of power to influence society in a positive way. As part of her latest social initiative, Taapsee has taken up to creating awareness among people about menstrual hygiene and normalize the topic of menstruation, which is viewed as taboo among many people. She has joined hands with an NGO to do the same. In a recent interview, she spoke about how people like herself, and Meghan Markle can use their position of power to spread awareness about things that matter.

    Taapsee: Need To Use Power To Create Menstrual Awareness

    In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Taapsee mentioned Meghan Markle, who had once visited this NGO to do her bit to spread awareness about various aspects of menstruation. She said, "Having periods is common to Meghan Markle, me and every other woman in the world. With great power comes great responsibility, and if people like her contribute and support this kind of initiative, it widens its reach, as she is in a power position."

    Taapsee further stressed on the need to education children about periods before they hit adolescence. She said, "There's a chapter about menstruation in biology, but by the time you deal with it, you have already heard about it from sources in a weird way, and you're hushing the topic and getting awkward in the class."

    "The first step should be to talk about it, as regular period determines the health of a female. It is because we don't talk about it, a lot of health hazards are not addressed," she added.

    She recounted her own story of struggling to become comfortable with what is a normal things. "For the longest time, I made my mother buy me sanitary pads because growing up even I thought it was not normal to carry it around openly and it had to be smuggled home. Today, I have the courage to tell the chemist not to wrap it up. The change will come when everyone starts doing this," she said.

    Taapsee will next be seen in Mission Mangal, which is about India's space mission to Mars, and the ISRO scientists who achieved the feat. The movie has a big star cast of Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari, Sharman Joshi, and others. It is set to release on August 15.

    MOST READ: Amy Jackson Posts A STUNNING Picture From Her Pregnancy Photo Shoot; Fans Go CRAZY

    More TAAPSEE PANNU News

    Read more about: taapsee pannu meghan markle
    Story first published: Friday, July 26, 2019, 19:03 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 26, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue