Taapsee Pannu’s Mother Cried And Her Father Grinned From Ear-To-Ear While Watching Saand Ki Aankh

Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar's much anticipated movie, Saand Ki Aankh hit theatres today. The film has earned favourable reviews from critics, and has also been loved by audiences on the first day. But the most special reaction one can have to their work is when their parents appreciate. Taapsee revealed that her mother cried, and her father was grinning from ear-to-ear while watching the film.

Taapsee's parents caught the movie at a special screening. Speaking to Mid-Day, she opened up about her parents' reaction to Saand Ki Aankh. "My parents don't say much, but these days my mother says that I can finally act. She cried while watching the film while my father was grinning from ear-to-ear. So, I assume they liked it," said Taapsee.

The makers of the film held numerous press conferences before the release. Explaining the reason for this, Taapsee said, "We didn't want our little film to get lost in the noise that other bigger releases would make. After all, it isn't a conventional festival release, what with two non-glamorous ladies running the show."

Saand Ki Aankh tells the story of the world's oldest sharp-shooters, Chandro and Prakashi Tomar, who took to the sport after they turned 60. The film got embroiled in a controversy for choosing actors who are in their 30s, to play 60 year-olds. Many criticized the filmmakers for not choosing existing veteran actors to play the parts.

The film is directed by Tushar Hiranandani and co-produced by Anurag Kashyap.

