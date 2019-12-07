Taapsee Pannu On Badla Being Called Big B's Film: That's A Wrong Way To Judge

Badla Is As Much My Film As Big B's, Says Taapsee

The actress said, "A portal wrote, Amitabh Bachchan film Badla collected this much. I understand he is a legend and I love him to pieces. I replied to the portal saying that you must have forgotten to mention my name, it is as much my film. Sujoy Ghosh (Badla director) will say the same thing."

She Further Explained...

"That doesn't mean his (Big B) credit should be undue. You aren't giving me the due credit just because I am a female. It's always a hero's film. Rarely do we see this actor, actress's film. I shot for more days for Badla, so I want to understand why people just write the name of the actor. I want to know the logic behind it."

The Actress Explains Why She Showed Dissent When 'Badla' Was Called An Amitabh Bachchan Film

"The portal is comparing two people's performance for the success of the same film isn't that a weird competition. Me and Big B are on the same side of the line, we aren't competing. Who has the authority to compare two actors of the same film and say that this one's performance was my favourite so I will only call it his film? It doesn't work like that. That's a wrong way to judge," said Taapsee.

At The Conclave, Taapsee Also Opened Up About Being Called Kangana Ranaut's Sasti Copy

Reacting to Rangoli Chandel calling her Kangana Ranaut's sasti copy, the actress said, "I don't mind being called a sasti copy. To be called a copy of such a good actress is a compliment any day. Sasti because she obviously charges more money than I do. She is a more expensive actress. It takes a lot more to offend me than that. I have never had a conversation with Kangana. I don't know her at all. I have more important things to do in life. My Twitter timeline has a lot of nasty stuff but I can't address each and everything."