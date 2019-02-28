Taapsee Pannu On Being Replaced By Bhumi Pednekar In Pati Patni Aur Woh Remake: 'I Was Wronged'!
Pati Patni Aur Woh remake started off on a wrong note as Taapsee Pannu accused the filmmakers of having a casual and unprofessional attitude as they didn't bother to inform her if she was the choice to star in the movie or not and got to know that Bhumi Pednekar has been cast only through the media. Taapsee called them out immediately for wasting her time and in a recent interview, she hit hard against the filmmakers once again for doing her wrong.
Pati Patni Aur Woh Remake Filmmakers Were Unprofessional Towards Me, Says Taapsee Pannu
"I voiced my opinion because that was an unprofessional thing to do to an artiste. For an actor, time is money and every day counts. I felt wronged that a month before the shoot, I was told that I wasn't a part of the film anymore and someone had been signed earlier. My idea was to call out that practice, so that the next time, people think twice before they do it to an actor," she said to DNA.
When Asked If She Felt Awkward Working With Bhumi Pednekar In Saand Ki Aankh...
"No. The day this news came out, Bhumi was shocked. I had said that it's a great role and whoever does it, would be lucky. I was travelling and when I landed, I had got a call and message from Bhumi. In fact, we had even begun prepping for Saand Ki Aankh. She said that she didn't know I was offered the film. I had a word with her. Since then, we don't discuss work on the sets. We have so many other things to do."
I'm Pushing A Lot Of Boundaries This Year For Myself
"This year, I am pushing a lot of boundaries, making it difficult for myself. I know the expectations will increase with every year, so I'm just pushing myself a little more in 2019," she said.
I Can Manage Versatility Now!
"I think I can manage versatility in this zone. In the present scenario, you can manage so many types of genres as different characters are being written. If you have courage, you can't fall into the trap of being stereotyped," she summed it up to DNA.
Pati Patni Aur Woh Remake Starcast
Pati Patni Aur Woh remake stars Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday in the lead roles. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on January 10, 2020.
