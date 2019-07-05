Taapsee Pannu On Rangoli Calling Her Kangana's 'Sasti Copy': 'I Have No Time To Spare For This'
For those who have been living under the rock, Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli recently stirred up a new controversy when she took a potshot at Taapsee Pannu by calling her a 'sasti copy' of Kangana.
After the trailer of Kangana's film, 'Judgemental Hai Kya' dropped online, Taapsee took to Twitter to praise it without mentioning the actress' name. However, Rangoli replied with a mean comment and wrote, "Kuch log Kangana ko copy kar ke he apni dukaan chalate hain (Some people run their shop by copying Kangana), magar (but) please note, they never acknowledge her, not even a mention of her name in praising the trailer. Last, I heard Taapseeji said Kangana needs a double filter and Taapseeji you need to stop being a sasti copy."
Soon, Anurag Kashyap tweeted in defense of Taapsee and slammed Rangoli for her mean comments. The latter lashed out at him as well asking him to back off. Now, Taapsee Pannu has finally reacted to Rangoli's tweets and here's what she has to say.
Taapsee Pannu Has A Calm Reply To Rangoli's Insulting Comment
The 'Game Over' actress was quoted as saying by News18, "Short life, no time to waste on this. Have so many happier and better things happening in my life to look at right now."
The Actress Is Busy Looking At The Positive Side
Another report in Bollywood Hungama quoted her as saying, "I am not reacting to this. I am way too taken up with looking at the positive side of people, things in general and my own life. I genuinely have no time to spare for this."
'Taapsee Has Nothing Against Kangana', Says A Source
A source who knows both, Kangana and Taapsee, told the same portal, "This is just baat ka batangad (making a mountain out of a molehill). Taapsee has nothing against Kangana. She didn't mean to insult her by not mentioning her. Taapsee won't react because she doesn't want to get into a slinging match with Kangana's sister."
Meanwhile, Kangana Too Reacted To Rangoli's Offensive Tweet
While speaking with Spotboye, she said, "I read Rangoli's tweets, she was lovingly teasing Varun as he never responded to her when she urged him to speak about Manikarnika, and Taapsee has been saying derogatory things about me - like needing a filter and being an extremist, which Rangoli is clearly upset about - this has nothing to do with her JHK (Judgemental Hai Kya) tweet. The way Anurag is protecting Taapsee, my sister is protecting me! What's the matter, anybody has problems with her tweets, can unfollow her."
Taapsee's Comment Which Rubbed Kangana The Wrong Way
Last year during Manmarziyaan promotions, Taapsee had said in an interview that she would like to gift a ‘double filter' to Kangana. "She can get herself in some serious troubles all the time. So yeah," she had said back then.
