Taapsee Pannu On Saand Ki Aankh: When Tushar Narrated The Story, I Had Tears In My Eyes Many Times

Equal Roles For Two Female Leads

Talking about the film, Indian Express quoted Taapsee as saying that the two female leads will have an equal part to play in the film. The film is directed by Tushar Hiranandani and produced by Anurag Kashyap.

On How The Film Became Special

"When Tushar (director Tushar Hiranandani) narrated the story to me, I had tears in my eyes so many times. So within ten seconds, I said yes because I think both the dadis (Chandro and Prakashi Tomar) are big heroes for the entire nation to look up to. For me though, I had a very personal and emotional reason to do the film. I just couldn't stop thinking about my mother when I was hearing the story. For me, this story is about those women who have lived their life before marriage following the instructions of their parents, and after marriage, they lived according to their husband's wishes. They then had kids and lived for them, but never lived their lives for themselves," said Taapsee.

A Dedication To A Special Person

"My mother is sixty. At this age, I feel like telling her that I want to be a reason for her to live the way she wanted to. I dedicate this movie to my mother. This is a film that I will proudly show my children one day," the Pink actress further said.

On The Film's Release

"I think this is the first time we are having an all-women film releasing on Diwali. We pray to Goddess Lakshmi on the festival. I hope you all give our film a chance too and watch it with your families on Diwali," she concluded.