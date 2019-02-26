Taapsee Pannu Praises Amitabh Bachchan, Says 'He Sleeps For Three Hours & Works For 21 Hours'

Taapsee Pannu has got the opportunity to work with superstar Amitabh Bachchan again in the upcoming film Badla. Their last film (Pink) together was a blockbuster and expectations are really high from this Sujay Ghosh thriller. In a recent interview to a daily, the actress shared her experience of working with Big B. She said, "Bachchan ji has not opened a school that he is going to teach everyone. But, what I like most about him is the fact that at this age, he sleeps for three hours and works for 21 hours. If I manage to do even half of what he does at that age, I will think I am successful."

Talking about women empowerment, she said, "I have become an unsaid flagbearer of women empowerment. It is 2019 and we are still talking about it. A lot of wrong definitions and a lot of things are misconstrued about women empowerment or feminism. I am only saying don't give me special importance but give me equal importance. Don't shun me because I am a woman. In my films, I don't ask for it but I do get attracted to such roles. I am asked, won't I get stereotyped?''

''If I want to be cast as a woman with a spine, I don't mind being stereotyped. I have a film Badla releasing on Women's Day. Should we need one? We do because we are not in a state to celebrate it every day and until we reach that position, let us celebrate Women's Day. I have a role at par with one of the biggest actors in the Indian film industry - Mr Amitabh Bachchan in Badla. If I am sharing equal space with him, it is one step to move towards equality," she added.

Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, Badla releases on March 8. The movie also stars Manav Kaul, Amrita Singh and Tony Luke in supporting roles.

