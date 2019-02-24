English
    Taapsee Pannu Reacts To Online Trolls Who Bashed Celebrities For Their Response To Pulwama Attack

    The Pulwama terror attack Jammu and Kashmir has left the entire nation shocked by killing more than 40 CRPF jawans on February 14th. While many celebrities had taken to their social media to express their deepest condolences to the soldiers who lost their lives, and also express their angst about the state of affairs, it did not stop online trolls from mercilessly trolling celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and others. Actress Taapsee Pannu is not one to hold back when it comes to saying what is on her mind, had the following to say to the online trolls. Read up.

    Taapsee Pannu Reacts To Online Trolls Who Bash Celebs

    In an interview with Pinkvilla, Taapsee was asked about how she felt celebs being bashed on social media for not fulfilling netizens' expectations of what they should speak about. She said, "When you tell me that you have to it, I will not do it. Now what will you do? For a long time, I used to do what is expected of me. It's like you have to talk about it but no, I will not! Now I have become that kind of a rebel. I know what I feel, people around me who matter to me know what I feel. Why should writing on Twitter should be (important)?"

    Taapsee added, "I don't care about trolls anymore nor do I bother about them. They are my entertainment source. I sometimes use them to entertain my followers also because we all should have a good laugh at something. So I use them like that; keep trolling me. I matter to them so much, I give meaning to their lives."

    Taapsee had earlier taken to Twitter to offer her prayers to those who lost their lives in the attack. She had tweeted, "These casualties are heart breaking and painful. I sincerely pray and wish I see an end to this hatred in my life time. Praying for the CRPF Jawans who suffered in Pulwama terror attack." (sic).

    On the work front, Taapsee will next be seen in the crime thriller film Badla, in which she will reunite with Amitabh Bachchan on the screen again after her debut movie Pink. The movie is based on the Spanish film, The Invisible Guest. She is also currently filming for Anurag Kashyap's film, Saand Ki Aankh, also starring Bhumi Pednekar.

    Story first published: Sunday, February 24, 2019, 2:21 [IST]
