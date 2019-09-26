English
    Taapsee Pannu Reacts To Rangoli’s Sasti Copy Comment: I’m Now In The Elite Group Of Targets For Her

    It is the beginning of the age of female driven films in the Hindi film industry. Taapsee Pannu and Kangana Ranaut are two actresses who are leading in this regard. But a full-fledged war of words has ensued between Kangana's sister, Rangoli Chandel. It all started when Rangoli called Taapsee a 'sasti copy' of Kangana.

    Taapsee On Rangoli’s Sasti Copy Comment: I Was Laughing

    Taapsee has taken Rangoli's comments rather lightly, laughing off her attacks as something that is to be expected. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Taapsee said that now she is just one among many in Rangoli's list of targets. Rangoli is in fact known for berating celebrities such as Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Randeep Hooda and others.

    Taapsee said, "I'm now in the elite group of targets for her. She doesn't mean much in my life for me to get affected for her. Only my inner circle friends can affect me. She doesn't. I was laughing and I thought it was my turn in the potluck today. More so, it came out of an appreciation interview I did. I thought I mattered and took it that way."

    She added, "People might like her or not like her but nobody can deny that Kangana is a brilliant actress. Why should I feel bad about being called the copy of a brilliant actress? As for sasti, she says she's the highest paid actress so by that regard, I'm sasti."

    Recently, Rangoli joined a meaningful debate on the subject of ageism in Bollywood, but resorted to launching another round of personal attacks on Taapsee.

    The debate, started by veteran actress Neena Gupta, was about Taapsee and Bhumi Pednekar being cast for the roles of older women in Saand Ki Aankh. Rangoli claimed that Kangana was offered the role but refused it, telling the filmmakers to cast actresses like Neena and Ramya Krishnan, who suit the age. When Taapsee defended her position with a lengthy post on Twitter, Rangoli resorted to ridiculing Taapsee's acting skills.

    Thursday, September 26, 2019, 19:54 [IST]
