      Taapsee Pannu Reacts To Neena Gupta & Soni Razdan's Criticism Over Saand Ki Aankh Age Controversy!

      Ever since Saand Ki Aankh's trailer landed on the internet, it has been receiving flak from a section of the netizens for not casting older, talented actresses like Neena Gupta, who would have suited the role perfectly. Neena Gupta also nodded along with the netizens and took a sly dig at the makers while tweeting, "Yes I was just thinking about this hamari umar ke role toe kamse kam humse kara lo bhai." Even Alia Bhatt's mother, Soni Razdan had felt that the makers should have approached senior actors for this film.

      While speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Taapsee Pannu reacted to the entire age row and said, "Ek kam karti hoon main acting karna chhod deti hoon (I will do one thing, I will stop acting), and only play characters of my age and girls from Delhi. We are actors, so should we stop acting?"

      "As an actor, I will sometimes play characters of different ages. We should stop being camera actors, I think. I know it's not an easy visual, as these women pick up guns at the age of 6o, and the film showcases their story from half of their current ages," added Taapsee.

      For the unversed, before Taapsee, Kangana was also approached for the role but she refused it as she felt it's unfair to the older actresses. Taapsee, on the other side, was very much attracted to the script and couldn't let go of the opportunity in order to prove her versatility.

      Saand Ki Aankh Ageism Debate: Soni Razdan Says It Doesn't Make Sense To Cast Young Actors

      She said that when she was hearing the script, her reference point was her mother. She cried for two hours, as every moment reminded her of her mother. "As my reel mother would say: I will not let my girls spend life as I did, and if I have to pick up the gun at 60 to do it, then I will," added Taapsee.

      Saand Ki Aankh is slated to hit the theatres on October 25, 2019.

      Story first published: Friday, October 4, 2019, 15:59 [IST]
