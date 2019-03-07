Taapsee Pannu Reveals Who's The Best Person To Work With: Amitabh Bachchan Or Abhishek Bachchan!

Big B Is More Fun To Work With, Says Taapsee Pannu

"Shall I tell you something? I found Mr Bachchan to be more fun to work with than Abhishek," said Taapsee Pannu.

Amitabh Bachchan Is Full Of Fun

"During Pink, I discovered how much fun Mr Bachchan is and this time I was ready beforehand to be a friend rather than an awestruck co-star," she said to Deccan Chronicle. Taapsee further stated that she was ''definitely more relaxed'' while starring with him in Badla.

We Wonder What Abhishek Bachchan Has To Say...

Now that Taapsee Pannu revealed that Amitabh Bachchan is the most fun to work with, we wonder what Abhishek Bachchan has to say about this. Of course, he'll be a sport and support his dad for sure as daddy is always the strongest!

Badla – Grand Release

Badla starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu will hit the theatres on March 8, 2019. The movie is directed by Sujoy Ghosh and co-produced by Gauri Khan under Shahrukh Khan's home production banner Red Chillies Entertainment.