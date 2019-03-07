Taapsee Pannu Reveals Who's The Best Person To Work With: Amitabh Bachchan Or Abhishek Bachchan!
Taapsee Pannu shared screenspace with Amitabh Bachchan in the superhit movie Pink and will be seen in Badla, which is scheduled to hit the theatres tomorrow on March 8, 2019. She also worked with Abhishek Bachchan in Manmarziyaan and shared good rapport with both the Bachchans. However, when asked which Bachchan was the most fun to work with, Taapsee Pannu revealed that it was Amitabh Bachchan who was the coolest among the two.
Big B Is More Fun To Work With, Says Taapsee Pannu
"Shall I tell you something? I found Mr Bachchan to be more fun to work with than Abhishek," said Taapsee Pannu.
Amitabh Bachchan Is Full Of Fun
"During Pink, I discovered how much fun Mr Bachchan is and this time I was ready beforehand to be a friend rather than an awestruck co-star," she said to Deccan Chronicle. Taapsee further stated that she was ''definitely more relaxed'' while starring with him in Badla.
We Wonder What Abhishek Bachchan Has To Say...
Now that Taapsee Pannu revealed that Amitabh Bachchan is the most fun to work with, we wonder what Abhishek Bachchan has to say about this. Of course, he'll be a sport and support his dad for sure as daddy is always the strongest!
Badla – Grand Release
Badla starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu will hit the theatres on March 8, 2019. The movie is directed by Sujoy Ghosh and co-produced by Gauri Khan under Shahrukh Khan's home production banner Red Chillies Entertainment.
Most Read: Rakhi Sawant: I Can Go To The Border & Destroy Pakistan With 100 KG Bombs, I Can Die For India