Taapsee Pannu Reveals Why She Is Inspired By Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut & Anushka Sharma!

Taapsee Pannu is one actress who has carved a niche for herself in the Hindi film industry, and is steadily climbing to the top. She is much respected, not only within the industry but also among fans and audiences, for being a solid feminist. The Manmarziyaan actress has her own list of women within the industry, who she is constantly inspired by.

Taapsee recently posted a video on her Twitter, where she spoke about what feminism means to her, and who are the people who inspire her from within the industry.

She said, "Feminism, for me, means getting equal opportunity. So, if I have to be a good feminist, I would want to contribute to the society in such a way that all get an equal opportunity to show our talent and get what we deserve."

She mentioned three people who inspire her - Priyanka, Kangana, and Anushka. She said, "Priyanka Chopra, I think what she has done for herself is brilliant. Kangana because she voices what she wants to, without bothering. Anushka, I think she is someone very honest."

Taapsee was recently dragged into a controversy by Kangana's sister, Rangoli Chandel, who called the former a 'sasti copy' of the latter. The boss lady that Taapsee is, handled the unnecessary scuffle with dignity, and said that she takes that remark as a compliment since she has huge admiration for Kangana.

On the work front, Taapsee's most recent film to hit the screens was 'Mission Mangal', which also stars Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari, and Sharman Joshi. Audiences have showered love on the movie and so, it has been doing extremely well at the box office. Taapsee will next be seen in 'Saand Ki Aankh', opposite Bhumi Pednekar. The film is being directed by Tushar Hiranandani and co-produced by Anurag Kashyap.

