Taapsee Pannu's Emotional Post After ‘Thappad' Wrap-Up Will Melt Your Heart

While posting a wrap-up picture of Thappad, actor Taapsee Pannu posted a touching message on Instagram. She stated that it would be tough for her to move on to the next project.

She wrote: "Final pack up on 'Thappad'...31 days flew faster than storm but left the same impact. While most of the times I am thanking my stars to get a chance to work with such a director ( in this case I got lucky twice ) but other times I see it as a curse. Curse of too much comfort , too much ease, too complex an emotion simplified too easily, too much to learn, too much of happiness, the only thing too little is the number of days spent on set. Damn! It's gonna be tough moving on to the next one... Until we shake the world again. Anubhav Sinha, I shall haunt you as your nutritionist if not an actor." (sic) Catch her post here.

The film, which is being said to be women-oriented, also features actor Pavail Gulati. Post wrap up, Pavail praised director Anubhav Sinha and his co-star Taapsee for her outstanding performance.

"Anubh, you have been a rock to me through all this! Thank you for ragging me and thank you for all the love! And lastly thank you for being you," he wrote. (sic)

Actor Dia Mirza, who is also playing a key role in Thappad, thanked Sinha for "bringing so many incredible women together". The film is mainly shot in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi. It will release on March 6, 2020.

Meanwhile, the motion poster of Taapsee's biopic Rashmi Rocket was released recently, in which she will be playing the role of Rashmi. Produced by Ronnie Screwvalla's RSVP Movies, the film will be directed by Akarsh Khuranna.

Taapsee has also finished shooting another sports biopic, Saand Ki Aankh, in which she will play the role of Chandro Tomar and Bhumi Pednekar has essayed the role of Prakashi Tomar. They are the world's oldest sharpshooters.