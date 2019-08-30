Taapsee Pannu Says She Will Race Past Akshay Kumar With Rashmi Rocket; Akshay Replies Hilariously

Taapsee Pannu and Akshay Kumar don't hold back when it comes to pulling each other's legs. The Mission Mangal stars share a warm and relaxed friendship and it comes across when they talk about each other. Recently, Akshay promoted Taapsee's next movie, 'Rashmi Rocket', on his Twitter. The sweet gesture was much appreciated by Taapsee who also couldn't help make a tongue-in-cheek remark on Akshay. Check it out!

Akshay Kumar "This ROCKET is set for her next MISSION and she's off to the tracks! Presenting a glimpse of @taapsee in and as #RashmiRocket. @MrAkvarious @RonnieScrewvala @RSVPMovies @iammangopeople #NehaAnand #PranjalKhandhdiya. Music for the motion poster: @LesleLewis."

Taking a friendly dig at Akshay being listed in Forbes magazine as the fourth highest paid actor in the world, Taapsee commented, "Yay!!!!! Don't know about Forbes but yeh race toh main jeet sakti hu. Thank you." (sic)

To this, Akshay retorted hilariously, with a meme of himself with the text, "Maje le rahi hai tu".

Mission Mangal, also starring Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharman Joshi, Kirti Kulhari and Nithya Menen, has been a huge commercial success. It was recently declared tax-free in Maharashtra.

On the other hand, Taapsee's Rashmi Rocket will be a fictional narrative on an athlete from Kutch. It is being directed by Akarsh Khurana. The official motionposter of the film dropped just a few days ago.

