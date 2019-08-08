Taapsee Pannu: Won’t Apologize For Honest Opinion Regarding The Kangana Ranaut Controversy

Taapsee Pannu recently received scathing remarks from Kangana Ranaut's sister, Rangoli Chandel. But the actress handled the uncalled controversy that she was dragged into with utmost dignity. Taapsee responded by saying that if she is referred to as Kangana's copy, then she takes it as a compliment because she considers Kangana to be an amazing actress. During a recent interaction, Taapsee said that she will not apologize for her honest opinion.

Rangoli had attacked Taapsee saying, "Kuch log Kangana ko copy kar ke he apni dukaan chalate hain, magar pls note, they never acknowledge her, not even a mention of her name in praising the trailer. Last I heard, Taapsee ji said Kangana needs a double filter, and Tapsee ji you need to stop being a sasti copy."

During a promotional event for her upcoming movie Mission Mangal, Taapsee responded to a question regarding her controversy with Kangana. She said, "Seriously, I will not apologies for my honest opinion. I did not know that she has a patent on curly hair because I born with curly hair, and my parents are responsible for that. So, I cannot apologies for that either. Rest, I do not know what else I have copied." She added, "However, if I am a copy of a good actress like her (Kangana) -- and I always maintain that she is a good actress -- I take it as a compliment. I am also called 'sasti' (cheap). Yes, I am not the highest-paid actress, so that way you can call me 'sasti'," reported Pinkvilla.

Taapsee continued, "I did not reply to that individual because they do not matter in my scheme of things. Why should I pay attention to people who do not matter to me? They are taking time out to say things to me, meaning I matter to them. Everyone knows how to bully, and even I know how to answer back. But there is a certain use of language and vocabulary that I have not learnt and I never will. So, I answered in my way."

Saying that everyone needs to have a filter, she said, "One needs a filter when she does not have any pretention, and no filter between their mind and their mouth. I do not see this as a derogatory comment. It is just a comment."

"Even my sister tells me to put a filter before I open my mouth in public. That is true because at times my honest opinion gets me into trouble. So my comment on 'keeping a filter' was not meant to be negative, though people on the other side took it negatively. I cannot change their perception," explained Taapsee.

MOST READ: Taapsee Pannu Says She'd Never Let Go Of An Opportunity To Play The Late Sushma Swaraj In A Biopic