Taapsee Pannu Shops In Foreign Countries To Get Me Time

It might be a dream for people to live a celebrity life but one cannot even imagine the struggles that they go through every day. Taapsee Pannu, who has been busy lately with her movie schedules, opens up in an interview, the bittersweet life of a celebrity.

The actor, who was in New Delhi, said during an interview, "I was born and brought up in Delhi so it's still my 'adda' but you can't just walk out and go around anymore. Not just I, but even those with me get bothered. Of course, I love the fact that people really love me and that is what we work for. But sometimes that line is blurred, and you don't get enough space. People still don't understand that no means no. It is bothersome when my family gets affected. They are not used to it and should not have to go through this - people calling at midnight, insisting on me informing them when I've reached home."

She stated that her life has completely changed ever since she started her career in acting. However, she stated that she has never stopped herself from meeting her friends in public places even though she will be recognised by many people. "I can't walk on the roads or visit cafés with my friends that I used to go to," she said.

She also stated that her family has been pushed by their circle in order to get to meet her and her family has still not learned to handle such situations. "I belong to a very humble background. I tell my family to put their foot down and say no, but they can't. They even try to be more understanding towards people, but they are of a certain age now and they have to sleep on time. They can't keep up as I do. They are not used to this lifestyle. I am the first person in my family who is a public figure. They are still trying to wrap their heads around this and understand how to deal with it," the Mission Mangal actor said.

When she was asked about her strategy to get some 'me time', the actor stated that she would go to other countries and shop in high street brands. "I would love to walk into the mall and shop, but it doesn't happen anymore. That's why I shop outside the country from high street brands. It's not like I go there to shop for a certain brand but the fact that I can't walk into a mall and try on clothes here, I do it outside the country," she said.

The actor became well-known after her successful film, 'Pink'. Her other big movies include Judwaa 2, and the recently released, Mission Mangal, among others. Her next movie 'Thapad' is underway in which filmmaker Anubhav Sinha and producer Bhushan Kumar have joined hands.