Taapsee Pannu Shuts Down A Man Who Called Her Out For Not Speaking In Hindi!

A Man Tries To Troll Taapsee Pannu

A member from the audience section told Taapsee, "Taapsee please thoda Hindi mein bol lo, kyunki Hindi filmein aap karti ho." (Taapsee, I request you to talk in Hindi, since you do Hindi films).

Taapsee Pannu Hits Back

Without getting angry, Taapsee answered back, "Main toh bahut Hindi mein baat karti hoon." She further added, "I am a South Indian actress also."

This Is What Happened On Twitter

Later, a netizen asked the actress on Twitter, "Kyunki Hindi elite nahi banati hai na" (Hindi language does not make one elite).

To this, she replied, "Elite bhasha nahi soch banati hai (Thoughts make one elite, not language)."

Taapsee Also Spoke About Pay Parity In Bollywood

The actress said the amount that actresses get in Bollywood are "not even half of (what) the leading men (get paid) further adding, "It is way less than one-fourth at times -- to be honest, even less. Half of the salary of the leading hero is the entire budget of a female-driven film of an A-list actress."

"I hope it changes in my lifetime. That can happen when more and more people walk into a female-driven film in theatres. Only box-office can change this. Yes, women-driven films have increased drastically over the last four to five years but the big difference will happen when the (box-office) numbers come in. There is no other way," concluded the actress.