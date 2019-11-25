    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Taapsee Pannu Shuts Down A Man Who Called Her Out For Not Speaking In Hindi!

      By
      |

      When it comes to handling trolls and unsavoury comments, nobody does it better than Taapsee Pannu. The 'Badla' actress recently spoke at the 50th edition of the International Film Festival of India 2019 (IFFI) in a session called Women in Lead, hosted by a Doordarshan anchor.

      During a Q & A session, an audience member insisted that she should speak in Hindi while addressing the audience. Without losing her calm, Taapsee gave it back to the troll in her own way.

      Watch the video here.

      A Man Tries To Troll Taapsee Pannu

      A Man Tries To Troll Taapsee Pannu

      A member from the audience section told Taapsee, "Taapsee please thoda Hindi mein bol lo, kyunki Hindi filmein aap karti ho." (Taapsee, I request you to talk in Hindi, since you do Hindi films).

      Taapsee Pannu Hits Back

      Taapsee Pannu Hits Back

      Without getting angry, Taapsee answered back, "Main toh bahut Hindi mein baat karti hoon." She further added, "I am a South Indian actress also."

      This Is What Happened On Twitter

      This Is What Happened On Twitter

      Later, a netizen asked the actress on Twitter, "Kyunki Hindi elite nahi banati hai na" (Hindi language does not make one elite).

      To this, she replied, "Elite bhasha nahi soch banati hai (Thoughts make one elite, not language)."

      Taapsee Also Spoke About Pay Parity In Bollywood

      Taapsee Also Spoke About Pay Parity In Bollywood

      The actress said the amount that actresses get in Bollywood are "not even half of (what) the leading men (get paid) further adding, "It is way less than one-fourth at times -- to be honest, even less. Half of the salary of the leading hero is the entire budget of a female-driven film of an A-list actress."

      "I hope it changes in my lifetime. That can happen when more and more people walk into a female-driven film in theatres. Only box-office can change this. Yes, women-driven films have increased drastically over the last four to five years but the big difference will happen when the (box-office) numbers come in. There is no other way," concluded the actress.

      Speaking about films, Taapsee will next be seen in Anubhav Sinha's 'Thappad' and Akarsh Khurrana's 'Rashmi Rocket'.

      IFFI 2019: Taapsee Pannu Reveals She Wishes To Work In Hrithik Roshan's Krrish!

      Taapsee Pannu Calls Vicky Kaushal & Jacqueline Fernandez Worst Co-stars: Here's Why!

      Read more about: taapsee pannu
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue