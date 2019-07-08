English
    Taapsee Pannu SHUTS DOWN A Troll Who Says 'She Cannot Act' In The Most Funniest Way!

    Over the years, Taapsee Pannu has cemented her position in the film industry with her unconventional choice of films and impressive acting chops. With power-packed performances in films like Pink, Mulk, Game Over, the actress has made a special place in millions of hearts. Another reason why we absolutely love Taapsee is the way she deals with trolls and negativity on social media.

    Recently, a Twitter user trolled Taapsee and passed a mean comment about her. The actress handled it like a boss and came up with a witty response which left us completely in splits.

    How It All Began

    After working together in 'Mulk', Taapsee Pannu and Anubhav Sinha are reuniting for one more film. The leading lady made the official announcement on Twitter by writing, "Cheers to the new beginning with some good food! This one is a subject way too close to my heart. I've been wanting to do this since years. It becomes exciting when it happens with the ‘Man of The Moment' @anubhavsinha. 8th March 2020 will surely be the day to watch out for."

    A User Who Wasn't Happy With The Casting Trolled Taapsee

    The netizen wrote, "Sir I think u should caste some other actress. Taapsee doesn't knows acting."

    The Actress Gave Him Some Major Burns With This Hilarious Response

    Taapsee replied, "Sorry yaar, ab toh sab kuch sign n seal ho chuka hai. Ab toh sir ko main hi nahi nikaalne dungi. But ek kaam karo, agli wali ke liye rok lo kyunki shayad woh bhi main lock karva lu jald hi. (Sorry friend, everything is signed and sealed now. I won't let sir go now. But do one thing, try to stop him from casting me for the next one because I might get that locked soon too.) #TryAgain".

    Meanwhile, The Actress Was Recently Targeted By Kangana Ranaut & Her Sister Rangoli

    When Taapsee Pannu tweeted about Kangana's 'Judgemental Hai Kya' trailer praising it, Rangoli Chandel instead passed a demeaning comment and called her a 'sasti copy of Kangana'. Later at an event, Kangana defended Rangoli's comments. When Taapsee Pannu was asked to react to Rangoli's tweets, the actress said, "I am not reacting to this. I am way too taken up with looking at the positive side of people, things in general and my own life. I genuinely have no time to spare for this."

    Kangana Ranaut: Taapsee Pannu Has Been Saying Derogatory Things About Me; My Sister Is Protecting Me

