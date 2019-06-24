English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Taapsee Pannu's Sister Was WORRIED That The Actress Would Kill Someone After 'Badla'!

    By
    |

    Taapsee Pannu has been a part of some really challenging films and is known for her intense performances in films like 'Pink', 'Mulk', 'Badla' and the more recent 'Game Over'. However, pulling off such characters can be quite emotionally challenging and it takes a lot to get out of these characters when the film is wrapped.

    Recently in an interview with Mid-day, the actress revealed that 10 percent of the characters she portrays onscreen remain in her system.

    'I'm Becoming A Crazy Person With Every Film'

    Taapsee told the tabloid, "I laugh about the fact that I'm becoming a crazy person, with every film. I rid 90 per cent of a character from my system, and 10 per cent stays, changing something in me."

    When Taapsee Blasted A Guy For Attempting To Click Her Pictures Without Permission

    The actress recalled, "During Manmarziyaan, my sister and I went out for dinner. We were standing at the pavement, waiting for the driver to get the car. There was a man at the red signal, slyly taking out his camera on a bike. It's not like he asked for a picture. I'm a public figure; not a public property, like Qutub Minar, or something. There's a clear difference."

    The Actress Threatened To Hit The Guy

    "I, in Rumi-mode, went, ‘Phone andar rakh le, nahi toh tod dungi!' My sister was like, ‘I'm not with her!' I also instantly realised, this is not me," Taapsee recalled.

    Taapsee's Sister Was Worried

    "My sister was actually worried after Badla, wondering who I'll kill, once I come back! I knew that's not a good character to bring home."

    It Was Worse During Game Over

    "With Game Over, I was getting borderline depressed. I had to keep thinking about my biggest fears, again and again, for 35 days, every single day, for 12 hours. I used to text my sister, since she is my only bouncing board. I don't freak my parents out. It would be quite scary for them to see their daughter going through these mental ups and downs."

    The Craziest Thing A Fan Has Ever Done For Her

    "There was this one guy, after my first Telugu film, who just felt like giving me his first salute, before he joined his IPS [police] training. And he did. I don't know why. That was quite crazy."

    Taapsee Pannu Was Dumped By Her First Boyfriend, Here's How She Reacted

    More TAAPSEE PANNU News

    Read more about: taapsee pannu badla game over
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue