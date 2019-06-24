Taapsee Pannu's Sister Was WORRIED That The Actress Would Kill Someone After 'Badla'!

'I'm Becoming A Crazy Person With Every Film'

Taapsee told the tabloid, "I laugh about the fact that I'm becoming a crazy person, with every film. I rid 90 per cent of a character from my system, and 10 per cent stays, changing something in me."

When Taapsee Blasted A Guy For Attempting To Click Her Pictures Without Permission

The actress recalled, "During Manmarziyaan, my sister and I went out for dinner. We were standing at the pavement, waiting for the driver to get the car. There was a man at the red signal, slyly taking out his camera on a bike. It's not like he asked for a picture. I'm a public figure; not a public property, like Qutub Minar, or something. There's a clear difference."

The Actress Threatened To Hit The Guy

"I, in Rumi-mode, went, ‘Phone andar rakh le, nahi toh tod dungi!' My sister was like, ‘I'm not with her!' I also instantly realised, this is not me," Taapsee recalled.

Taapsee's Sister Was Worried

"My sister was actually worried after Badla, wondering who I'll kill, once I come back! I knew that's not a good character to bring home."

It Was Worse During Game Over

"With Game Over, I was getting borderline depressed. I had to keep thinking about my biggest fears, again and again, for 35 days, every single day, for 12 hours. I used to text my sister, since she is my only bouncing board. I don't freak my parents out. It would be quite scary for them to see their daughter going through these mental ups and downs."

The Craziest Thing A Fan Has Ever Done For Her

"There was this one guy, after my first Telugu film, who just felt like giving me his first salute, before he joined his IPS [police] training. And he did. I don't know why. That was quite crazy."