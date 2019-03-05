English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Taapsee Pannu Takes A Dig At Karan Johar For Not Calling Her On 'Koffee With Karan'

    By
    |

    Taapsee Panu has had a stellar year in 2018 as she delivered hits in Manmarziyaan and Mulk and also has several releases lined up for 2019 as well which we're sure will fare pretty well at the box office. It's ironic that Karan Johar has called yet-to-hit-the-silver-screen newcomers Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria among others to his Koffee With Karan show, but has not invited Taapsee Pannu.

    Here's What Happened During The Recent Episode With Vir Das

    Vir Das was at the Koffee With Karan show and during an instance, he said, "There's so much pink in this set that Taapsee Pannu tried to act in it," and the duo had a laugh.

    Taapsee Pannu Took A Dig At Karan Johar

    In response to Vir Das, Taapsee Paanu took to Twitter and also took a dig at Karan Johar by saying, "Hahahahha nice one. Just that Taapsee still doesn't qualify to be there. I am looking forward to seeing this episode. All you guys are hilarious."

    Vir Das Supported Taapsee Pannu's Claim!

    Vir Das replied to Taapsee Pannu's tweet, "You're brilliant in everything you do. That's all the qualification you need!"

    Taapsee Pannu Was Game!

    Also, Taapsee Pannu replied to Vir Das as, "Arreee I was expecting a crazy funny reaction #FanRequest."

    Twitterati Mocked Karan Johar

    A user showed her support towards Taapsee Pannu and mocked Karan Johar for not giving a feisty woman like her a platform on his chat show.

    Change Your Surname!

    Another user stated that if Taapsee Pannu changes her surname to Kapoor, Karan Johar will roll out the red carpet.

    Love The Subtle Dig!

    A user appreciated Taapsee Pannu for taking a subtle dig at Karan Johar.

    Don't Join That Gang!

    Another user requested Taapsee Pannu to not join Karan Johar's gang and asked her to be with herself as there's no one else like her.

    Vir Das – Koffee With Karan

    Here's a clip of Vir Das in Koffee With Karan. It's funny and witty all at the same time!

    Most Read: Rakhi Sawant: I Can Go To The Border & Destroy Pakistan With 100 KG Bombs, I Can Die For India

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 5, 2019, 12:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 5, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue