Taapsee Pannu Takes A Dig At Karan Johar For Not Calling Her On 'Koffee With Karan'
Taapsee Panu has had a stellar year in 2018 as she delivered hits in Manmarziyaan and Mulk and also has several releases lined up for 2019 as well which we're sure will fare pretty well at the box office. It's ironic that Karan Johar has called yet-to-hit-the-silver-screen newcomers Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria among others to his Koffee With Karan show, but has not invited Taapsee Pannu.
Here's What Happened During The Recent Episode With Vir Das
Vir Das was at the Koffee With Karan show and during an instance, he said, "There's so much pink in this set that Taapsee Pannu tried to act in it," and the duo had a laugh.
Taapsee Pannu Took A Dig At Karan Johar
In response to Vir Das, Taapsee Paanu took to Twitter and also took a dig at Karan Johar by saying, "Hahahahha nice one. Just that Taapsee still doesn't qualify to be there. I am looking forward to seeing this episode. All you guys are hilarious."
Vir Das Supported Taapsee Pannu's Claim!
Vir Das replied to Taapsee Pannu's tweet, "You're brilliant in everything you do. That's all the qualification you need!"
Taapsee Pannu Was Game!
Also, Taapsee Pannu replied to Vir Das as, "Arreee I was expecting a crazy funny reaction #FanRequest."
Twitterati Mocked Karan Johar
A user showed her support towards Taapsee Pannu and mocked Karan Johar for not giving a feisty woman like her a platform on his chat show.
Change Your Surname!
Another user stated that if Taapsee Pannu changes her surname to Kapoor, Karan Johar will roll out the red carpet.
Love The Subtle Dig!
A user appreciated Taapsee Pannu for taking a subtle dig at Karan Johar.
Don't Join That Gang!
Another user requested Taapsee Pannu to not join Karan Johar's gang and asked her to be with herself as there's no one else like her.
Vir Das – Koffee With Karan
Here's a clip of Vir Das in Koffee With Karan. It's funny and witty all at the same time!
