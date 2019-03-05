Taapsee Pannu Takes A Dig At Karan Johar For Not Calling Her On 'Koffee With Karan'

Here's What Happened During The Recent Episode With Vir Das

Vir Das was at the Koffee With Karan show and during an instance, he said, "There's so much pink in this set that Taapsee Pannu tried to act in it," and the duo had a laugh.

Taapsee Pannu Took A Dig At Karan Johar

In response to Vir Das, Taapsee Paanu took to Twitter and also took a dig at Karan Johar by saying, "Hahahahha nice one. Just that Taapsee still doesn't qualify to be there. I am looking forward to seeing this episode. All you guys are hilarious."

Vir Das Supported Taapsee Pannu's Claim!

Vir Das replied to Taapsee Pannu's tweet, "You're brilliant in everything you do. That's all the qualification you need!"

Taapsee Pannu Was Game!

Also, Taapsee Pannu replied to Vir Das as, "Arreee I was expecting a crazy funny reaction #FanRequest."

Makers aren't secure enough to have a feisty, extremely talented female outsider, who speaks her mind, to be on their show. :) — Priyanka Sharma (@iPriyanka_S) March 2, 2019

Twitterati Mocked Karan Johar

A user showed her support towards Taapsee Pannu and mocked Karan Johar for not giving a feisty woman like her a platform on his chat show.

Changd surname from pannu to kapoor — Ramanat Babu (@AwasthiNeetesh) March 2, 2019

Change Your Surname!

Another user stated that if Taapsee Pannu changes her surname to Kapoor, Karan Johar will roll out the red carpet.

Love the subtle dig at @karanjohar — Nikhil Ram (@Nikhil_Rams) March 2, 2019

Love The Subtle Dig!

A user appreciated Taapsee Pannu for taking a subtle dig at Karan Johar.

Girl do not join that gang..u r much better than this show. All the best for #Badla — Saeed Neerob (@SaeedNeerob) March 2, 2019

Don't Join That Gang!

Another user requested Taapsee Pannu to not join Karan Johar's gang and asked her to be with herself as there's no one else like her.

The wit and charm of @thevirdas on this week's Koffee will make you 'stand up' and applaud him. #KoffeeWithKaran pic.twitter.com/ruC52Gd92a — Star World (@StarWorldIndia) February 28, 2019

Vir Das – Koffee With Karan

Here's a clip of Vir Das in Koffee With Karan. It's funny and witty all at the same time!