Taapsee Pannu Teams Up With ‘Chhapaak’ Star Vikrant Massey For Murder-Mystery 'Haseen Dillruba'

Taapsee Pannu and 'Chhapaak' star Vikrant Massey are collaborating for a new film 'Haseen Dillruba'.

'Haseen Dillruba' is a murder-mystery, directed by 'Hasee Toh Phasee' fame Vinil Mathew. The script of the movie will be penned by Kanika Dhillon, who is known for her works in movies like 'Judgementall Hai Kya' and 'Manmarziyaan'. Amit Trivedi is composing the music for the film.

The movie will be produced under the banner 'Colour Yellow Production' by filmmaker Aanand L Rai. He will be producing the movie in collaboration with Eros International and Himanshu Sharma.

It is reported that 'Haseen Dillruba' will be a nail-biting murder-mystery, with a twisted love story. It is reported that the movie belongs to a genre that Bollywood has not explored before.

#हसीनदिलरुबा

मिले तो दिल जवाँ निसार हो गया

शिकारी ख़ुद यहाँ, शिकार हो गया



“I maybe bad but I’m perfectly good at it”

Stepping into the world of #HaseenDillruba 🌹.

Can’t wait for you guys to meet HER in theatres on 18th September 2020! pic.twitter.com/mmjZs1lYdC — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) December 17, 2019

"Unlike other thriller genres, 'Haseen Dillruba' is not just edgy. It's a perfect blend of entertainment and something which will cater to larger masses. I am glad to be associated with this film," Sunil Lulla, Managing Director of Eros International told PTI.

Producer Aanand L Rai has stated that he is really looking forward to entertain and engage the audience with Haseen Dillruba's edgy script. Himanshu Sharma said the film will be an "edge-of-the-seat entertainer". He added, "Kanika Dhillon and Vinil Mathew are out to bring something very exciting and thrilling."

The film is scheduled to release on September 18, 2020. Taapsee Pannu's much-awaited film 'Thappad' will be released on February 28, 2020. Taapsee took to social media to share the new release date. The film was earlier slated to release on March 6, 2020. Director Anubhav Sinha gave a shocking response when Taapsee tweeted the new release date. 'Thappad' shooting was wrapped up in October this year.

In 2020, Taapsee will also be seen in 'Shabaash Mithu', the biopic of Indian women skipper Mithali Raj. Taapsee announced the news through her social media handles on Mithali Raj's birthday. The two were seen celebrating the latter's birthday by cutting a cake and posing for pictures.

Taapsee also has another biopic in her kitty. She will be seen in 'Rashmi Rocket', the biopic of athlete Rashmi from Gujarat. The motion poster of the film was released earlier this year.

