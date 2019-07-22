Taapsee Pannu THRASHES Kangana Ranaut Left & Right; Takes A Dig At Shahid Kapoor & Vijay Deverakonda

Taapsee On Anurag Kashyap Taking A Stand For Her

Speaking of Rangoli Chandel's derogatory tweets and Anurag Kashyap's defence, Taapsee was quoted as saying, "Not just Anurag, a few other close friends from the industry also wanted to retort, but I stopped them because I don't want to give her any mileage on my behalf."

'Kangana Can't Play The Nepotism Card With Me'

While slamming Kangana Ranaut over playing the nepotism card, Taapsee says, "Kangana can't play the nepotism card with me because I've also struggled to reach where I am today. I didn't want to engage in a word battle because I would not be able to match their language."

Why Taapsee Had Said That Kangana Needs A 'Double Filter'

Taapsee goes on to explain, "We are both opinionated and speak our mind which is a good thing except that sometimes it lands us in trouble. I had said it in a positive manner and not meant for it to be derogatory. In fact, I have often said Kangana's an actor I look up to, my conscience is clear. It was weird to target me, that's why it backfired."

Taapsee On Being Called 'Sasti' Copy Of Kangana

Taapsee has a rather funny reply to Rangoli's tweet, wherein she had called Taapsee, a 'sasti' copy of Kangana. The Manmarziyaan actress says, "I didn't know there was a copyright on curly hair, which I was born with, and honest opinions.

I'm not going to apologise for it. As far as being "sasti" is concerned, Kangana claims to be the highest-paid actress, so I guess I am the "sasti" version."

Taapsee On Kabir Singh Row

We all saw how Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh turned out a divisive film. It left the audience in two opinions - one, who supported the film, while another section slammed the film for being misogynist.

Speaking about the Kabir Singh row, Taapsee said, "Kabir Singh and Arjun Reddy are not the only films glorifying misogyny, there are several others too but not to this extent. That is one of the reasons why I do the kind of films I do, there should be a counter narrative too. I know I'll never be able to match up to the numbers of this film but that won't deter me."

Taapsee Takes A Dig At Shahid Kapoor & Vijay Deverakonda

"We are on the cusp of a change and I am not going to give up now. The problem is not showing flawed characters. The problem is when you glorify them and make what they are doing seem heroic. This character is so revered that whatever he does is not just accepted, it is celebrated."

Taapsee Gives An Instance Of Her Own Flawed Character In Manmarziyaan

"She was probably not a female Kabir Singh but Manmarziyaan's Rumi Bagga was a flawed character too and ended up losing her love and getting divorced. The same misogynist people who didn't see a problem with Kabir, booed Rumi. We aren't oblivious to the double standards of our society," says Taapsee.

On the work front, Taapsee will be next seen in Mission Mangal and Saand Ki Aankh.