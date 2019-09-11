Taapsee Pannu To Play Novelist Amrita Pritam In ‘Thappad'

Bollywood Actor Taapsee Pannu is joining hands with Anubhav Sinha once again for their forthcoming film titled, 'Thappad'. Shooting for the film started recently and the director had earlier shared that the film will be releasing on March 6, 2020.

Taapsee Pannu took to Instagram and shared a behind the scenes picture from the sets of the film. In the post, the actress also announced that she will be playing the role of the famous Indian novelist, essayist and poet, Amrita Pritam. Amrita Pritam is the first protuberant female Punjabi poet, novelist and essayist. She was also the leading female poet of Punjab in the 90s.

Along with the photo, Taapsee mentioned a quote of Amrita Pritam, which stated, men who deny power of women, deny their own subconscious. She wrote, "When a man denies the power of women, he is denying his own subconscious" - Amrita Pritam. Moving from one Amrita to the other..... Main tenu pher milangi.... in theatres from 6th of March 2020."

In the picture, the Pink actor can be seen with a pastel pink colour Punjabi salwar suit, and she looked lost in her own world of literature. It goes without saying that Taapsee looks promising in the new avatar.

It is being said that since 'Thappad' is a women-oriented film, the makers have decided to release the film around women's day next year.

Meanwhile, the motion poster of Taapsee's Rashmi Rocket was released recently, in which she will be playing the role of Rashmi. Produced by Ronnie Screwvalla's RSVP Movies, the movie will be directed by Akarsh Khuranna.

Taapsee has also finished shooting the sports biopic, Saand Ki Aankh, in which she will play the role of Chandro Tomar and Bhumi Pednekar has essayed the role of Prakashi Tomar. They are the world's oldest sharpshooters.