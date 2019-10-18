Taapsee Pannu Urges People To Give Equal Chance To Female Lead Movies At Saand Ki Aankh Promotions

Taapsee Pannu has been a vocal advocate for equal pay and opportunities for women in the entertainment industry. The actress, who is all set to star in a female lead film, 'Saand Ki Aankh', along with Bhumi Pednekar, made an appeal for equality within the industry during a promotional event for the film.

Taapsee urged people to give equal chance to female lead films, with the intention of bringing about a larger change in the gender dynamics in movies.

According to IANS, Taapsee, while talking to girl students during Saand Ki Aankh promotions, appealed, "I would like to urge people out there to give an equal chance to films led by females, because only then will change happen. Until now, we (actresses) get five to 10 per cent payment as compared to our heroes and that is because you all probably walk into male-led films more than you walk into female-led films. If you go to theatres (to also watch female-centric films) then we can actually achieve equality in our industry. So, please help us to achieve that."

She further added, "I feel girls need to help other girls to achieve their dreams because we can really make a difference if we join hands. There is no bigger power if a female joins another female. I think we should make everything equal not just at home but also in terms of educational and work opportunities or, for that matter, in terms of equal pay as well."

Saand Ki Aankh is a movie based on two of the world's oldest sharp-shooters, Chandro and Prakashi Tomar, who got into the sport after they turned 60. Saand Ki Aankh is directed by Tushar Hiranandani, and produced by Anurag Kashyap. It will hit screens on October 25, 2019.

MOST READ: Did Parineeti Chopra Just Hint At Marriage? 'Now My Turn', She Commented On Priyanka-Nick's Picture