Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, Swara Bhasker & Other B-town Celebs React To Jamia Millia Protest

The protests against the Citizenship Act Amendment Bill are spreading across the country, and the national capital, Delhi too was affected by the same. According to a Times of India report, students at Jamia Millia Islamia University were demonstrating against the controversial act when Delhi Police stormed the campus and the protests turned violent with a battle with the police with vandalism and torching following suit.

As soon as news of a brutal police crackdown on the Jamia Millia Islamia campus spread across the country, Bollywood celebrities like Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, Konkona Sensharma reacted to the violent incident.

Vikrant Massey took to his Twitter page and wrote, "This is a picture of students from #JamiaMillia holding photos of #Ambedkar & #Gandhi opposing the #CAA2019 We haven't forgotten our roots.And we will fight to regain the lost sanity of this proud country b#StandWithJamia #Delhiviolence."

Check out the tweet here.

This is a picture of students from #JamiaMilia holding photos of #Ambedkar & #Gandhi opposing the #CAA2019



We haven’t forgotten our roots.



And we will fight to regain the lost sanity of this proud country 🇮🇳 #StandWithJamia #Delhiviolence pic.twitter.com/gOCh0B7Cnw — Vikrant Massey (@masseysahib) December 15, 2019

Konkona Sensharma slammed the Delhi police and tweeted, "We are with the students! Shame on you @DelhiPolice."

We are with the students! Shame on you @DelhiPolice — Konkona Sensharma (@konkonas) December 15, 2019

Mohammed Zeeshan Ayub wrote, "हमारे लड़ाई हिंसा की नहीं, हिंसा के ख़िलाफ़ है। ग़लत लोगों के बहकावे में ना आएँ।

🙏🙏#Jamiamilliaislamia #stopviolence."

Swara Bhasker tweeted, "Shocking messages of violence, tear gassing from #Jamia in #Delhi ! Why are students being treated like criminals? Why are hostels being tear gassed.. ??? What is going on #DelhiPolice ???? Shocking and shameful! #CABProtests."

Shocking messages of violence, tear gassing from #Jamia in #Delhi ! Why are students being treated like criminals? Why are hostels being tear gassed.. ??? What is going on #DelhiPolice ???? Shocking and shameful! #CABProtests — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) December 15, 2019

Taapsee Pannu too took to her Twitter page and wrote, "Wonder if this is a start or the end. Whatever it is, this is surely writing new rules of the land and those who don't fit in can very well see the consequences. This video breaks heart n hopes all together. Irreversible damage,and I'm not talking about just the life n property."

Wonder if this is a start or the end. Whatever it is, this is surely writing new rules of the land and those who don’t fit in can very well see the consequences.

This video breaks heart n hopes all together. Irreversible damage,and I’m not talking about just the life n property https://t.co/QGaZYpDCR6 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) December 16, 2019

Amyra Dastur wrote, "The Amendment Act is facing widespread criticism in India and abroad for being violative of the SECULAR CONSTITUTION of INDIA and its promise of equality under Article 14!We are legalising RELIGIOUS DISCRIMINATION!"

The Amendment Act is facing widespread criticism in India and abroad for being violative of the SECULAR CONSTITUTION of INDIA and its promise of equality under Article 14!

We are legalising RELIGIOUS DISCRIMINATION! — Amyra Dastur (@AmyraDastur93) December 16, 2019

Vishal Dadlani tweeted, "Disproportionate violence has been unleashed on students in Delhi. Why? To derail the pre-election conversation from Economy, Health, Womens Safety, Water, Power & make it one of hatred/religion.Answer this: Who controls the Delhi Police? Many answers will appear."

Disproportionate violence has been unleashed on students in Delhi. Why? To derail the pre-election conversation from Economy, Health, Womens Safety, Water, Power & make it one of hatred/religion.



Answer this: Who controls the Delhi Police?



Many answers will appear. — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) December 16, 2019

Sayani Gupta tweeted a photo of the selfie, celebrities clicked with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asked them to speak up against the police brutality. She wrote, "On behalf of the students of Jamia & AMU request at least one of you to tweet or message Mr. Modi condemning this act of police brutality and violence against students. The time has come to speak up guys. Yes? No? May be?"

On behalf of the students of Jamia & AMU request at least one of you to tweet or message Mr.Modi condemning this act of police brutality and violence against students. The time has come to speak up guys. Yes? No? May be?@RanveerOfficial @karanjohar @ayushmannk @RajkummarRao pic.twitter.com/6l5ky5zbNt — Sayani Gupta (@sayanigupta) December 15, 2019

Mahesh Bhatt tweeted, "If you have no love - do what you will. Go after all the Gods on earth, do all the social activities, try to reform the poor, enter politics, write books, poems- you are a dead human being. Without love your problems willl increase, multiply endlessly." - J. Krishnamurti

Lisa Ray took to her Instagram page and wrote, "Now interrupting our regular programming to say this: USE YOUR VOICE. India is witnessing a horrifying spate of discriminatory, fascist, authoritarian, anti-secular efforts to suppress voices raised in debate and dissent against #CAB and the #NRC. Even if you don't agree, you cannot just watch the injustice meted out and be unmoved. Seeing the courage of youth as protests rage on in #Delhi despite unwarranted violence and trauma inflicted on STUDENTS by the Delhi police, makes me want to at least in a small way, raise my voice in support of the country we know and love and will fight for: NOT what the current administration wants it to be 🙏🏼 If Hong Kong protests could reverse an unjust law imposed on its citizens by China, surely this DEMOCRACY will have to listen to the voices of strident protest from its citizens from all corners of this nation. THIS IS YOUR HOME. TIME TO SPEAK TRUTH TO POWER.

You might think you're safe, you will not be affected, but WAKE UP. History proves dictators and authoritarian regimes spare no one but themselves. Don't be fooled by vote bank politics. This isn't even about Hinduism. It's about POWER."

(Social media posts are not edited)