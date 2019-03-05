Listen Up Kareena, Taapsee Pannu Wants To Go On A Date With Taimur Ali Khan!

Taimur Ali Khan gets DATING offer by This Bollywood actress;Find Here | FilmiBeat

Taimur Ali Khan is everyone's favourite and we won't be wrong if we say that he is the most popular star-kid of the B-town. Taapsee Pannu, who's gearing up for her upcoming film with Amitabh Bachchan, Badla, says she wants to go on a date with Taimur Ali Khan. In her recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, when Taapsee was asked if she could date anyone in Bollywood, who would she choose and the actress had said, "Hmmm... Bollywood? Can I take Taimur out on a date?"

Recently, when Ranveer Singh graced the couch of Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee With Karan, he had said that he wants to work with Taimur Ali Khan, leaving everyone in splits!

Coming back to Taapsee, the actress revealed why going out on a date with somebody who is her contemporary is out of the question and said, "I will tell you from the point of view of a person who is acting right now. For me, these are my contemporaries, colleagues. That feeling of eyeing someone like that, goes away when you are acting with them. Because you know that you'll meet them often."

Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, Badla is a thriller, which has been produced under Gauri Khan's production house Red Chillies Entertainment. Badla is Taapsee and Amitabh Bachchan's second collaborative project. The duo first shared screen space in the 2016 courtroom drama Pink, which was directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury.

Badla will hit the screens on March 8, 2019.