SHOCKING! Taapsee Pannu Was Once Hit With A Coconut By A South Director

Taapsee Shared Her Bitter Experience In The South Film Industry

Speaking about how she was hit with a coconut by a South director, the actress told the online portal, "For me, it was a shock because I had not seen that happening so when I said that it was a shocker for me...It was very unusual for me to understand the director...it was his way of giving tribute to the beauty of the women because he compares it with flowers or fruits."

This Is How The Actress Reacted To It

The 'Judwaa 2' girl further added, "I made fun of myself saying I got a coconut and everyone else got a flower or a softer fruit."

The Actress Was Called 'Iron Leg' By Filmmakers

"In South, the only bitter experience that happened to me was tagging me with the name of being an Iron leg, which was very unfortunate and sad because I had nothing to do in the scripting or filming of the film," Taapsee told the portal.

The Actress Was Even Called 'Panauti' After Delivering Flop Films

She further added, "I was there only for three songs and a few scenes and I did the film only because the producer was big, the film was big and the director was big and that was my fault that I chose to do a film for these reasons and the repercussions were brutal on me because I was tagged with the bad luck charm which I had to battle for years because I had two-three flop films back to back and I was in the film, so 'yeh panauti' hai'"