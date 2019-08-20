English
    SHOCKING! Taapsee Pannu Was Once Hit With A Coconut By A South Director

    By
    |

    Taapsee Pannu is known today for her unconventional roles and impeccable acting chops. But, the journey hasn't been easy for the leading lady. The actress was called names and had to go through her share of rejections and hardships. But like a phoenix rising from the ashes, Taapsee proved she's here to stay.

    Recently in an interview with Pinkvilla, the 'Game Over' actress opened up about her struggling days and made some shocking revelations. Scroll down to read all about it.

    Taapsee Shared Her Bitter Experience In The South Film Industry

    Taapsee Shared Her Bitter Experience In The South Film Industry

    Speaking about how she was hit with a coconut by a South director, the actress told the online portal, "For me, it was a shock because I had not seen that happening so when I said that it was a shocker for me...It was very unusual for me to understand the director...it was his way of giving tribute to the beauty of the women because he compares it with flowers or fruits."

    This Is How The Actress Reacted To It

    This Is How The Actress Reacted To It

    The 'Judwaa 2' girl further added, "I made fun of myself saying I got a coconut and everyone else got a flower or a softer fruit."

    The Actress Was Called 'Iron Leg' By Filmmakers

    The Actress Was Called 'Iron Leg' By Filmmakers

    "In South, the only bitter experience that happened to me was tagging me with the name of being an Iron leg, which was very unfortunate and sad because I had nothing to do in the scripting or filming of the film," Taapsee told the portal.

    The Actress Was Even Called 'Panauti' After Delivering Flop Films

    The Actress Was Even Called 'Panauti' After Delivering Flop Films

    She further added, "I was there only for three songs and a few scenes and I did the film only because the producer was big, the film was big and the director was big and that was my fault that I chose to do a film for these reasons and the repercussions were brutal on me because I was tagged with the bad luck charm which I had to battle for years because I had two-three flop films back to back and I was in the film, so 'yeh panauti' hai'"

    Taapsee Pannu Feels 'Hero' Has No Gender & She's Trying To Prove That!

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 20, 2019, 10:44 [IST]
