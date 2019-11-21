Taapsee Pannu's Witty Dig At Kangana Ranaut-Rangoli Chandel: 'Both Of Them Really Love Me'

Ouch!

When asked about the criticism that she receives from Kangana and her sister Rangoli, Taapsee told Neha, "Both of them really love me and that's because they give me so much time and attention from their lives."

Some More Major Burns

"I, honestly and unfortunately, I don't feel the same so I don't give it back in terms of my time and attention to them. It doesn't matter to me in my life and my scheme of things. I don't want to waste my time on someone who doesn't matter to me," she further added.

Taapsee On What It Takes To Instigate Her

"Either first become someone really close to me to affect me in that way and then expect an answer of that sort. Otherwise, I will not really bother because you don't really matter to me, you can keep saying whatever you want, it won't affect me," said the 'Game Over' girl.

On The Work Front

Taapsee Pannu was last seen in 'Saand Ki Aankh' co-starring Bhumi Pednekar and the film was well-received by the critics and audiences alike.

Before the film's release, Rangoli who once called Taapsee a 'sasti' copy of Kangana, claimed that the role was earlier offered to her sister but, she turned it down suggesting that an age-appropriate actress be cast instead.