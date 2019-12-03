    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Taapsee Pannu’s Biopic On Mithali Raj Titled ‘Shabaash Mithu’

      Taapsee who was recently seen as an elderly shooter in 'Saand Ki Aankh' is now ready to essay the role of Indian women skipper Mithali Raj. On Mithali Raj's birthday today, Taapsee officially announced the title of the project as 'Shabaash Mithu'.

      On her social media, Taapsee shared celebration pictures of her and Mithali Raj cutting the birthday cake. She wrote, "Happy Happy Birthday Captain @mithaliraj! You have made all of us proud in more than many ways and it's truly an honour to be chosen to showcase your journey on screen. On this Birthday of yours I don't know what gift I can give you but this promise that I shall give it all I have to make sure you will be proud of what you see of yourself on screen with #ShabaashMithu. P.S- I am all prepared to learn THE 'cover drive' #HappyBirthdayCaptain (sic)," on her Instagram post.

      Recently, the actress posted an image on her Instagram where she was seen holding a paper which had Mithali Raj's autograph. Produced by Viacom 18 Studios, 'Shabaash Mithu' will be directed by Rahul Dholakia.

      The 'Pink' actress will soon be seen in another biopic titled 'Rashmi Rocket', which is based on the life of athlete Rashmi, who is from Gujarat. The motion poster of 'Rashmi Rocket' was released earlier this year. Taapsee is also busy with her next flick 'Thappad', which is directed and produced by Anubhav Sinha. The film also features Arjun Kapoor.

