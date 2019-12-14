    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Tabu And Nawazuddin Siddiqui Roped In By Anurag Kashyap For Thriller Factory

      By
      |

      Anurag Kashyap has managed to create a casting coup by roping in incredible performers Tabu and Nawazuddin Siddiqui for his latest project Thriller Factory. The audio web series by the director chronicles crime stories based on the country’s best pulp fiction. The episodes will be voiced by Tabu and Nawazuddin Siddiqui along with a string of other talented actors.

      Speaking at the launch of the new audio medium, Anurag said, “I’ve been hearing audiobooks for a while now. It’s like magic unfolding while your eyes are shut. When I was offered to direct this audio show, it seemed like a cherry on the cake. It gave me the opportunity to feed my basic instincts. The joy of bringing Hindi pulp like Manohar Kahaniyaan and Satya Katha to life without censorship or any kind of control is immense. As a filmmaker, it’s the best exercise for the imagination.”

      Anurag Kashyap

      This is the very first-time Tabu and Anurag have come together for a project. The actress confessed that they had often come close to working together but things just didn’t materialize. Anurag also added that he had once narrated a script to the actress way before he became a director.

      Speaking about her experience of working in the audio medium, Tabu stated, “The focus was completely on our voices. There was no other crutch. When you’re acting, there are so many other elements but here you had to remind yourself to concentrate on the voice. That’s the only tool you had. It was a new but exciting process for me.”

      The new OTT audio platform by Amazon named 'Audible Suno’ was launched by the trio. The event held in Mumbai was attended by a number of noted celebrities.

      Story first published: Saturday, December 14, 2019, 15:48 [IST]
      Other articles published on Dec 14, 2019
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue