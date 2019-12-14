Tabu And Nawazuddin Siddiqui Roped In By Anurag Kashyap For Thriller Factory

Anurag Kashyap has managed to create a casting coup by roping in incredible performers Tabu and Nawazuddin Siddiqui for his latest project Thriller Factory. The audio web series by the director chronicles crime stories based on the country’s best pulp fiction. The episodes will be voiced by Tabu and Nawazuddin Siddiqui along with a string of other talented actors.

Speaking at the launch of the new audio medium, Anurag said, “I’ve been hearing audiobooks for a while now. It’s like magic unfolding while your eyes are shut. When I was offered to direct this audio show, it seemed like a cherry on the cake. It gave me the opportunity to feed my basic instincts. The joy of bringing Hindi pulp like Manohar Kahaniyaan and Satya Katha to life without censorship or any kind of control is immense. As a filmmaker, it’s the best exercise for the imagination.”

This is the very first-time Tabu and Anurag have come together for a project. The actress confessed that they had often come close to working together but things just didn’t materialize. Anurag also added that he had once narrated a script to the actress way before he became a director.

Speaking about her experience of working in the audio medium, Tabu stated, “The focus was completely on our voices. There was no other crutch. When you’re acting, there are so many other elements but here you had to remind yourself to concentrate on the voice. That’s the only tool you had. It was a new but exciting process for me.”

The new OTT audio platform by Amazon named 'Audible Suno’ was launched by the trio. The event held in Mumbai was attended by a number of noted celebrities.