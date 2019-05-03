English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Tabu: I Can Totally Relate To My Character In De De Pyaar De

    By
    |

    Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh starrer De De Pyaar De took everyone by storm as its quirky comedy with a twist struck a chord with the audience. The storyline is something we've never seen before and add to that, the laugh riot is what makes the movie stand out apart from the rest. Tabu, who plays the character named Manju, opened up by saying that she can totally relate to her role even in real life.

    I Totally Relate To My Character, Says Tabu

    "I can completely relate to Manju's character as I have similar traits in me in real life. Although I haven't gone through everything that Manju goes through in life, I can still relate to it because that's how I would react to a situation in the real world," said Tabu to TimesNow.

    I Would Have Taken The Same Steps In Real Life Too!

    "I am sure Luv (producer) thought the same way and that's the reason he offered me to play this part. If ever I am thrown in a situation like this in life, I will also take steps and act the way Manju acts. The character has a sense of maturity blended perfectly with strength, ease and no mellow-drama."

    The Film Highlights Intricacies Of A Relationship

    "It is not just a rom-com, though it is narrated in a very funny way and laughter is essentially the binding factor of the film, but it does speak about the deep and serious issues related to human nature. It highlights on the intricacies of a relationship that people share with one another," she said previously.

    De De Pyaar De

    Tabu, Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh starrer De De Pyaar De is all set to hit the theatres on May 17, 2019. The movie is directed by Akiv Ali and co-produced by Luv Ranjan.

    Ananya Panday Reacts To Being Trolled: 'I Love All The Memes On Me, I Even Share It With My Friends'

    Story first published: Friday, May 3, 2019, 15:43 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 3, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue