Tabu: I Can Totally Relate To My Character In De De Pyaar De

I Totally Relate To My Character, Says Tabu

"I can completely relate to Manju's character as I have similar traits in me in real life. Although I haven't gone through everything that Manju goes through in life, I can still relate to it because that's how I would react to a situation in the real world," said Tabu to TimesNow.

I Would Have Taken The Same Steps In Real Life Too!

"I am sure Luv (producer) thought the same way and that's the reason he offered me to play this part. If ever I am thrown in a situation like this in life, I will also take steps and act the way Manju acts. The character has a sense of maturity blended perfectly with strength, ease and no mellow-drama."

The Film Highlights Intricacies Of A Relationship

"It is not just a rom-com, though it is narrated in a very funny way and laughter is essentially the binding factor of the film, but it does speak about the deep and serious issues related to human nature. It highlights on the intricacies of a relationship that people share with one another," she said previously.

De De Pyaar De

Tabu, Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh starrer De De Pyaar De is all set to hit the theatres on May 17, 2019. The movie is directed by Akiv Ali and co-produced by Luv Ranjan.