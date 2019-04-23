English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Tabu MISSING In Salman Khan's Bharat Trailer; Ali Abbas Zafar Reveals The Reason!

    By
    |
    Bharat Trailer: Salman Khan 's co actress Tabu missing from trailer; Here's why | FilmiBeat

    Yesterday, the makers of Salman Khan starrer Bharat dropped a pleasant surprise when they released the official trailer of the film before the scheduled date. Immediately, praises started pouring in from all nooks and corners with even Bollywood celebs like Shahrukh Khan, Anil Kapoor, Preity Zinta and others applauded the trailer.

    While we got a glimpse of almost the entire pivotal cast in the trailer, one question on everyone's mind was why is Tabu missing from the trailer. Finally, Ali Abbas Zafar has opened about Tabu's absence.

    The Filmmaker Explains Tabu's Absence

    A Cineblitz report quoted Ali as saying, "We wanted to do justice to her character, which won't be possible in a few seconds in the trailer. But it is something to watch out for."

    Tabu's Role Will Be A Treat

    He further promised, "When it will be unveiled, it will definitely be a treat for everyone." Well, we just can't wait to see what surprise Tabu's character in the film has in store for us!

    The Makers Have Deliberately Kept Her Role Under Wraps

    Meanwhile, a Pinkvilla report stated that Tabu is missing from the trailer as she plays a key role in changing the whole plot of the film. It is only after her entry in the Salman Khan aka Bharat's life, that the plot is completely altered.

    Speaking About Bharat, Ali Abbas Zafar Had Said This

    "With Tiger Zinda Hai and Sultan behind me, I'm more nervous for my next one because I know the expectations and anticipations will be really, really high. It is a very different film from Tiger and Sultan. We are trying to do something new with it."

    Mark The Date In Your Calendar

    Bharat has a stellar ensemble cast which includes Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Tabu, Sunil Grover, Nora Fatehi and a cameo act by Varun Dhawan. The film is slated to release on June 5, 2019.

    ALSO READ: Tere Naam 2 CONFIRMED! Will Salman Khan Return Back As Radhe Mohan?

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 23, 2019, 11:18 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 23, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue