Tabu Reveals The Success Formula Of Andhadhun Ahead Of The Film’s Screening In Melbourne

Many agree that 2018 was a good year for off-beat Bollywood films, as they were more successful than the ones with the so-called 'success formula'. Andhadhun, directed by Sriram Raghavan, was a delicious thriller which did well not only among critics, but also among audiences, making a hefty collection at the box office. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Radhika Apte and Tabu, the film did exceedingly well without having a 'superstar' formula to depend on. Tabu, in a recent interview, discussed how the film became a huge success.

Tabu, who plays Simi, the film's primary antagonist, shared in an interview with IANS what she thinks is the success formula for Andhadhun. "It's difficult for me to break it down. 'Andhadhun' is not a formula film that became such a big success. If you make a formula film you can say it had this much action, songs or beautiful locales. But this film did not have any of these formulae, so that we may say it worked because of that. When the film is different and is successful, then you understand that it has appealed the ina different level," she said.

Attributing the film's success to its writing and directing, Tabu added, "People have enjoyed it, thought about it, wondered about it, and people are still having a conversation about what happened in the end, and if the character was really blind or not. The film made people think, and that's the reason they saw it several times and (each time) they found out something different. It's the amazing writing, and thought process of (director) Sriram Raghavan (that made the difference). I wish I knew (what worked)."

Andhadhun has been travelling to film festivals in all corners of the world. It will soon be screened at the Indian Film Festival in Melbourne.

