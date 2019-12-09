Tabu’s Picture With Mira Nair In The Lucknow Shooting Of ‘A Suitable Boy’ Goes Viral

Mira Nair's upcoming project 'A Suitable Boy', which stars Tabu, Ishaan Khatter, Tanya Maniktala, Namit Das and Rasika Duggal in pivotal roles has been on headlines ever since its first look was released last week. 'A Suitable Boy' is a six-part series, which is filmed in different locations at India. The BBC drama series is written by Andrew Davies.

The series is adapted from the novel of the same name written by Vikram Seth. The story revolves around the life of a university student 'Lata' who is quite-spirited. The drama is set to take us back to 1951.

The crew of 'A Suitable Boy' began their shooting in September. Tabu shared the first glimpse of her look along with Ishaan Khatter. In the photo, she was seen wearing an anarkali dress with jasmine flowers in her hair while sitting on a swing with Ishaan, who was laying down near her feet.

The team has wrapped up the last day of shoot in Lucknow today. Mira Nair took to Twitter to share a picture with Tabu, taken on the last day of Lucknow schedule. In the picture, Mira Nair and Tabu were seen sitting on a cart, having a good laugh together along with two more members from the movie crew. Mira Nair wrote, "love Lucknow! Last shot here of A Suitable Boy at dawn today. Salaams to our amazing cast and crew for giving it our all."

Tanya Maniktala, who will be seen in another series soon, shared a glimpse of her look from 'A Suitable Boy', a week ago.

In the picture, she was sitting on a chair wearing a light-coloured floral saree with a red sleeveless blouse. Her hair was styled into a bun.

(Social media posts not edited)

