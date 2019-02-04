Tahira Kashyap's BOLD Picture On World Cancer Day Is Making Us Say, 'More Power To You, Girl'!
Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap was diagnosed with stage 0 breast cancer last year. The actress took to her Instagram page and penned a long note where she spoke about being detected with the big C and also undergoing a prophylactic mastectomy for the same. More recently, the actress shaved her head post her chemotherapy session.
On World Cancer's Day today, Tahira embraced her scars as her 'badges of honour' and shared a bold picture along with an inspirational message for all cancer fighters, survivors and anybody going through a rough patch.
Tahira Makes A Bold Statement With This Photo
Sharing this click Tahira wrote, "Today is my day! Wish you all a happy #worldcancerday and hope each one of us celebrates this day in an embracing way. That we remove any stigma or taboo associated with it. That we spread awareness about it and that we have self love no matter what."
She Accepts Her 'Badges Of Honour'
"I truly embrace all my scars as they are my badges of honour. There is nothing known as perfect. Happiness lies in truly accepting yourself."
'This Was A Tough One For Me'
"This was a tough one for me. But this picture was my decision as I want to celebrate not the disease but the spirit with which I endured.
To quote my mentor, Diasaku Ikeda, "Leading an undefeated life is eternal victory. Not being defeated, never giving up, is actually a greater victory than winning, not being defeated means having the courage to rise to the challenge."
Some Motivation
"However many times we're knocked down, the important thing is we keep getting up and taking one step-even a half step- forward," concluded Tahira.
Meanwhile, Tahira's hubby Ayushmann had the most heart-warming response to this picture. He too shared this click on his Twitter page and wrote, "Paa le tu aisi Fateh. Samandar teri pyaas se darey. --------------- These lines are for you @tahira_k. Your scars are beautiful. You are a trailblazer. Keep inspiring the millions to fight their personal battles. Be the lifer you are! #WorldCancerDay Lensed by @atulkasbekar."
Paa le tu aisi Fateh.— Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) February 4, 2019
Samandar teri pyaas se darey.
———————————————
These lines are for you @tahira_k. Your scars are beautiful. You are a trailblazer. Keep inspiring the millions to fight their personal battles. Be the lifer you are! #WorldCancerDay
Lensed by @atulkasbekar pic.twitter.com/pPlWA6me2z
